2025 Mash celebrations attract thousands

The streets of Georgetown came alive as thousands of enthusiastic patrons came out to witness the Mashramani float parade in Georgetown on Sunday.

Revelers exhibiting their creatively curated costumes danced their way down Church Street then on to Vlissengen Road as onlookers lined the pavements, immersed in the explosion of culture, colors and creativity on display.

Mashramani brings together Guyanese and tourists from all walks of life as they celebrate this much anticipated cultural event.

Guyanese delicacies and beverages on sale along the parade route coupled with the pulsating music blaring from speakers, added to the festive atmosphere.

Government agencies and the private sector were seen on the road with their various Bands participating in this national event.

Several Ministries showcased their extravagant floats during the parade including Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, Ministry of Housing and Water, Ministry of Public Works, Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with a few of the participating Ministries and onlookers who did not hesitate to express their excitement.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag, who was leading her ministry’s band with over 100 revelers, spoke with DPI. She said that her band is part of the medium category and the float depicts solid waste management which aligns with their theme “Cleaner Communities for a brighter and prosperous Guyana.”

“An event like this always brings out all the ethnic groups and its really a gathering where people enjoy each other and come under one umbrella and celebrate, and that’s something that we want to promote” Minister Parag expressed.

Minister of Local Government float depicting Solid Waste Management

DPI also caught up with the Event Coordinator of the Ministry of Agriculture Cathy Martin who enthusiastically explained that the design of the Agriculture Ministry’s costumes depicted the new agricultural products that are now being produced locally such as Cauliflower, roses, and soya.

“Usually we do traditional, such as sugar and rice but this year we are coming different, bringing out our new products” Martin stated.

DPI also spoke with onlookers Sergio Rodrigues from Colombia who expressed that he is amazed by all that Guyana has to offer and that he is having a wonderful time.

Capp Yess of the United States was interviewed by DPI and expressed that this is his first Mashramani experience.

“I’ve been to the Steel pan contest, the Calypso monarch and now the parade, I’m really enjoying it,” he stated. He also added that everyone is contributing to the celebrations making it quite unique. Mashramani 2025 is celebrated under the theme “Expressing our Culture and Creativity as One Guyana.”

