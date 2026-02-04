2026 Budget: A roadmap for fulfilling commitments – PPP/C MP Dr Westford

The 2026 National Budget marks the first instalment of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government’s five-year roadmap, reaffirming its focus on people-centred development, improved healthcare and inclusive growth.

During the first day of the budget debate, MP Dr Jennifer Westford told the National Assembly that the budget helps fulfil promises made to citizens in the last general election. She noted that voters trusted the PPP/C because of its history of carrying out its manifesto commitments.

Government MP, Dr Jennifer Westford

Addressing claims by Opposition Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordan, Dr Westford rejected assertions that allocations for fisherfolk had been reduced. She said significant investments made in 2025 had successfully established a viable industry, allowing 2026 funding to focus on maintenance and technical support rather than start-up infrastructure.

Highlighting women’s empowerment, the MP pointed to expanded opportunities for women in the agriculture and public works sectors. She noted support for female farmers and agricultural extensionists, as well as more than 35 registered female contractors benefiting from state projects.

Healthcare also featured prominently in the budget, with provisions for the completion of training for 160 specialist doctors and more than 5,000 healthcare support staff.

These investments, she said, will strengthen the delivery of modern, efficient and accessible healthcare services nationwide, including at newly commissioned facilities such as the Diamond Hospital.

Reinforcing the administration’s vision, Dr Westford quoted President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who said, ‘Guyana is being built as a country that rises not for a few but for all, where the future is not feared but confidently claimed.’

She urged cooperation across the aisle of the National Assembly, calling on parliamentarians to work collectively in the national interest, as she fully endorsed the passage of the 2026 Budget.