$225M being sought to enhance GPF vehicle fleet

The sum of $255 million is being sought from the National Assembly to enhance the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) vehicle fleet. The sum forms part of the $21 billion supplementary budget that will be up for consideration on December 16.

This forms part of government’s commitment to create safer communities.

The recent fleet of vehicles handed over by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to the Guyana Police Force

In September, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali handed over 50 vehicles to the force. The President had pointed out that when the government took office, only 39 of 140 vehicles donated by China were operable.

Nevertheless, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, M.P, on Monday informed the National Assembly that from January 1 to December 13, the GPF recorded a 21 per cent decrease in serious crimes.

Government will also be seeking $40 million to repair fire hydrants and $100.7 million for the installation of fire hydrants in housing schemes. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS), under direct instruction from President Ali, has been examining fire hydrants around the city to check on their readiness.

As of November 17, of the over 600 hydrants, 235 have so far been found to be inoperable. Brass Aluminum & Cast-Iron Foundry Limited (BACIF) has been contracted to execute the repairs to the fire hydrants.

Additionally, the sum of $150 million is being sought for the provision of a fire tender that will be stationed at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport. The tender will be in keeping with International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) requirements.

Only recently, Government awarded a contract worth $614 million for the construction of the new GFS’s headquarters on Homestretch Avenue. Government since taking office, has invested heavily to boost the capacity of the GFS.

Other funds being sought by the ministry will go towards the rental of tower lights, tent, and toilets and the supply of dietary products.

The total funds being sought includes $475.7 for capital expenditure and $194.2 million for current expenditure.