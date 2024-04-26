MoE to implement intensified literacy programme by September

The government will be launching an intensified literacy programme by September, aimed at accelerating its massive educational framework of ensuring that every child is a fluent reader by Grade Four.

“We are trying to ensure that you have all the resources you need so that you could be readers who understand what they read and then [be] change agents in this country,” Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand revealed during the launch of the late Dr Walter Rodney’s books, ‘Laksmi Out of India’ and ‘Kofi Badu Out of Africa’.

‘Laksmi Out of India’ and ‘Kofi Badu Out of Africa’ books on display

The event took place at St Stephen’s Primary School, Georgetown, on Tuesday.

The incorporation of Dr Rodney’s books in the education system will provide invaluable teachings and harmonious living.

She applauded Dr Rodney’s wife and daughter, Patricia Rodney and Asha Rodney, for partnering with the ministry to re-edit and complete the books and providing the rights to reprint the books.

Minister Manickchand also disclosed other major plans that will soon come on stream which include plans to reform how nursery and primary levels are integrated and the transitioning of students from one grade level to the other.

Teachers, she explained, have a crucial responsibility to conduct a diagnostic assessment to ascertain if their students know how to read and comprehend at the appropriate age levels.

“And so, if you don’t know anything else, Social Studies and Science, they must leave your classroom reading at the appropriate age level. And they must leave your school reading and understanding,” stressed Minister Manickchand.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at the launch of the late Dr Walter Rodney’s books on Tuesday

The government will be procuring storybooks for all the primary schools countrywide providing a fun and interactive session for the students to participate in.

As part of this programme, teachers will need to implement a system in the schools to designate a reading time whereby the students will need to read a specific number of books and then write a report on it.

Back in March, the ministry launched two primary textbook series to advance literacy and problem-solving capabilities.

Over the last two years, the government has procured all the necessary textbooks for primary school students.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand poses with students

“We are in the process of buying secondary books for secondary school children. We believe the contents of those books are important and they will help us. They will be a good support to move us along our academic journey,” the minister said. The execution of all these policies is part of the government’s overall aim to not only deliver quality access to education but to achieve universal access to secondary education by 2025.

