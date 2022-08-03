23,000 Region Six students benefitting from education grant

The ‘Because We Care’ cash grant initiative which commenced in East Berbice Corentyne (Region Six) on Tuesday, has seen some $719 million being disbursed to approximately 23,000 registered students across the ancient county.

‘Because We Care’ cash grant and uniform voucher distribution exercise rolled out in Region Six

The rollout of the programme is a manifesto promise kept by the PPP/C Government, to provide support to parents and guardians for the advancement of nationwide education.

Parents lined the corridors of schools in New Amsterdam and along the east bank from as early as 7 AM to collect the promised financial support.

Speaking with DPI, Debbie North commended the administration for the move which she described as ‘tremendous.’ She was among the hundreds who signed for the $25,000 ‘Because We Care’ cash grant and $5,000 uniform and school supplies at the New Amsterdam Secondary School.

“Well, I feel good about it because it comes as an assistance for children to get their school supplies which include their uniform, footwear, stationery and stuff like that.”

The mother of three is thankful that the help came at the right time. “If the cash grant was absent well then it would have been very challenging because you know due to the coronavirus and a lot of parents are out of jobs. It would be a bit stressful to get the necessary stuff.”

For Purnima Dallu, she plans to utilise the fund for its intended purpose. “I will use it to buy school stuff and it will help me a lot. So, I must say to the government thank you.”

Another parent, Davi Ramlochand also registered her satisfaction with the support, explaining “I have three grandchildren, I am a single parent and the mother passed away, so I am glad for the little help.”

Since the cash was gifted to offset school expenses, Ramlochand pointed out that she will purchase whatever her grandchildren need ahead of the new learning term.

Meanwhile, government has made it clear that students from both public and private learning institutions will benefit from the school aid.

Last year, the grant saw every child receiving some $19,000, an increase from the $10,000 per child which was first given to public school students in 2014.

The grant has been increased this year to $25,000, while the school uniform and supplies voucher increased from $4,000 to $5,000, taking the total to $30,000

The government has committed to increasing the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant to $50,000 by 2025.

According to the Ministry of Education, approximately $5.8 billion has been set aside to offset the programme this year, allowing 194,000 students nationwide to benefit.

The cash grant distribution continues in the county along the Corentyne Coast on Wednesday.

