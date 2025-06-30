24 Kwakwani small contractors receive fixed-rate contracts

Two dozen small contractors from Kawkwani in Region Ten have been awarded fixed-rate contracts to construct concrete roads in their community.

This initiative, aimed at community-driven development and empowering local contractors, is nothing new to the sub-district. Last November, 16 residents were selected to execute road works of a similar nature.

Small contractors signing their contracts in Kwakwani

Some of the 24 contractors are entering the industry for the first time, and they have embraced the opportunity, saying it will help improve their lives and bring about the overall development of their sub-district.

Orvil August, who was awarded a contract for the first time, described the initiative as a platform to propel Guyanese, particularly underprivileged individuals, into entrepreneurship.

“It is a great initiative from the government for the community people, in particular, those entrepreneurs and young poor people who would have been given the opportunity without any proper form of documentation to acquire a contract, and enable them to enhance their family and livelihoods. I must say thanks to the government for coming up with this brilliant idea to help poor people,” August expressed.

Another small contractor, Finola Trim, said, “It has brought about a lot of change within our community, and once again I would like to say thank you.”

While underscoring the impact of the initiative, the Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill urged the contractors to employ persons from the community.

“When we issue these fixed-rate contracts in communities, it is to empower the community. Everybody here who gets a contract is supposed to hire from Kwakwani, and this programme is designed to create employment. We will do other things and people will have to get a chance,” the minister said.

Beyond fostering employment, the government has introduced new measures to make projects more accessible such as a new mobilisation process.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, speaking at the contracting signing event in Kwakwani, Region Ten

For example, contractors who can provide a bond will be given a 30 per cent mobilisation advance, while those who cannot will be given 10 per cent.

Additionally, the government has decided to pay concrete suppliers directly to remove the burdens of loans for cement purchases.

These efforts not only make the experience simpler for small contractors but also accelerate the project timeline.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering development without discrimination and to improving the lives of citizens in every community.