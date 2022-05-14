$25B to be spent on new, upgraded water treatment plants

Some $25 billion will be expended to upgrade and construct new water treatment plants across the country over the next three years, Guyana Water Incorporated’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaik Baksh said on Friday.

During a press conference, he told media operatives that the three-pronged programme will fulfill government’s commitment to provide treated water suitable for human consumption. It is also in keeping with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Number Six: “Water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

Guyana Water Incorporated, Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh.

Twelve large water treatment plants will be built along the coastal belt. The iron removal plants will improve water quality, unlike what it is being filtered to residents in Wakenaam and Leguan.

“We are going out for tender for the first seven of those treatment plants by the end of May of this year so we are moving at a speed. It will be a design and build programme for the seven water treatment plants, while the other five will come later in the year to go out for tender,” CEO Baksh stated.

In addition, 10 smaller water treatment plants will be constructed to fill any gaps. Tenders are expected to be published by June-July.

Treatment plants will be established at Covent Garden, Grove, Eccles, Vergenoegen, Cotton Tree, and Port Mourant to provide treated water to residents of those communities.

According to Baksh, the entity has also considered the new housing schemes set to be developed countrywide.

“Over the next two to three years, those persons who are going to take up the house lots in the new housing areas will be given treated water also…never has this been done before in the history of GWI.”

The CEO requested consumers to be patient as the company works to achieve this massive programme.

Since assuming office in 2020, government has promised to increase access to potable water from 96 to 100 percent by 2025. This includes increased treated water coverage from 52 to 90 percent on the coast, as well as increased access to potable water supply from 60 to 100 percent for hinterland and riverine communities by 2024.

