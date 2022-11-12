27 Charity residents receive land titles days after President Ali’s visit

− expressed elation at the timely intervention

Some 27 residents of Charity ‘squatting area’ are one step closer to owning their own homes as the Ministry of Housing and Water − Central Housing and Planning Authority took it’s ‘dream realised’ programme to the area.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues spearheaded the exercise at the Young Scholars Academy.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues during the land allocation exercise at Charity, Region Two

She reminded all in attendance that the PPP/C Administration remains committed to fostering development throughout Region Two.

“We’re getting there, we’re getting more efficient and we will be able, through the Ministry of Housing and Water, to deliver on all of our promises by 2025. Every day you see a demonstration of our commitment to the work-delivering and actually putting in the work, hours and resources to deliver. And it is our honour to do so,” she told the gathering.

Recipients expressed relief and appreciation at the timely response of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who recently visited the area and made the commitment.

One such recipient was Paulette Bowen, who said, “We have our title here today, and we’d like to thank our President for delivering in four days’ time.”

Syndella Chase-Jacobus, noted that she is finally able to start the process of owning her own home. “It’s a big accomplishment, especially as a young mom,” she relayed.

Another relieved Charity recipient, Seenarine Ramotar expressed, “I’m very much pleased about it-happy. Look how fast it happened. Two visits and now look, we already have our titles. Now we can see what can be done with our houses, build what we can build.”

An elated Tracy DaSilva said, “I’m very happy and grateful to the president. Within 4 days we are now proud land owners.”

An additional 33 residents will receive their land titles on Monday.

