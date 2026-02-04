$2B boost to restore Bourda and Stabroek Markets among highlights of 2026 Budget – Sukhai

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, has announced that this year’s National Budget provides $2 billion to begin the long-awaited reconstruction of two of Georgetown’s most iconic commercial hubs – the Stabroek and Bourda Markets.

Describing the initiative as a major step in revitalising the capital, Minister Sukhai said the investment reflects the government’s broader vision to create a safer, more modern, and culturally vibrant city that supports both urban life and the creative economy.

“This year’s budget caters for investment to the tune of $2 billion to commence the reconstruction of 2 historical city markets, the Stabroek market and the Bourda market, and not forgetting that we have already achieved the rehabilitation of City Hall, beautifully done along with further investment,” she said on Tuesday during the Budget 2026 debate.

Minister Sukhai praised the $1.558 trillion 2026 National Budget as a demonstration of the government’s people-centred approach to development. The Minister said the budget aligns with the PPP/C’s manifesto for 2030 and stands as “a powerful testimony to the dynamic leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.”

She also highlighted that a revitalised and well-maintained city will complement ongoing efforts to grow Guyana’s orange economy. “Because the PPP/C government put people first, we recognised the vast potential of our culture and built a creative industry that generates income for countless Guyanese in music, fashion, cuisine, film, and art,” she explained.

Beyond urban transformation, the Minister pointed to strong local governance support, with municipalities receiving $50 million and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils $30 million in 2025 to fund community projects and improve service delivery.

Additional investments will be made this year to procure tractors, trucks, and solid-waste management equipment.

She acknowledged that waste management remains one of the toughest local government challenges, but said work is underway to modernise the system through an Integrated Solid Waste Management Bill.

In 2026, $7.9 billion was budgeted to pursue a comprehensive approach to solid waste management with a particular focus on constructing access roads and landfill facilities.

“It is one of the toughest local government responsibility, that is why the portfolio is not only about trucks and schedules for pickup, it’s is also about policy modernization, consultation has begun for an integrated solid waste management bill, aimed at strengthening standards, improving regulation and modernizing the framework, within which waste collection disposal and site management will operate,” she stated.

Touching on hinterland progress, Sukhai outlined the delivery of 37,230 solar home systems across Guyana, including 7,000 distributed to hinterland households.

“The initiative has positively impacted students and education. In 2025, the Guyana energy agency constructed solar farms, mini grids and various hinterland communities and hydro-projects in locations such as Kamu, Moco Moco and Kato,” she stated.

The 2026 Budget caters for the continued expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, with $6 billion allocated for ten new mini-grids and extended solar farms in Region One.

Taking direct aim at the criticisms voiced by Opposition MP Deon LaCruz, Minister Sukhai said the PPP/C government remains deliberate in modernising while ensuring people feel tangible benefits.

“Our journey from darkness and marginalisation to inclusion and opportunity must be recorded… this is what real development looks like,” she declared.

The Minister concluded that each year, the government continues to expand road networks, strengthen local institutions, and improve the quality of life across the country. “This is a government that continues to transform the national landscape… always putting people first,” she affirmed.