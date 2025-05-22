$2B for hinterland students under ‘Because We Care’ initiative

Parents of students living in Guyana’s hinterland will receive over $2 billion under the ‘Because We Care’ initiative.

This policy ensures each child benefits from $50,000 in cash to purchase school essentials. Another $5,000 is also given for parents to buy school uniforms.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand addresses the NTC Conference on Thursday

The massive sum will be completely distributed in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine within two weeks.

Speaking at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand disclosed on Thursday that the government has already completed the disbursement in Regions Seven and Nine.

The cash grant will be shared in Region Eight next week.

This cash grant is widely appreciated countrywide. It is extended to benefit public and private school students.

It was one of the core education initiatives launched by the previous PPP/C Government in 2014. It was $10,000 per child when it was launched.

Being discontinued the following year after a change of government, the PPP/C Government committed to reviving this critical initiative, with each child now benefiting from a 500 per cent increase.

