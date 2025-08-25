34 youths gain practical work experience through MOHA work study programme

The government is committed to providing young Guyanese with opportunities to develop their skills, gain hands-on experience, and contribute meaningfully to national development while they continue to study.

This invaluable initiative was recently offered to 34 students through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Minister of Home Affairs handing over a certificate to a student who completed the work-study programme

Following the successful completion of the work study programme, the ministry hosted a special appreciation ceremony to celebrate the hard work and dedication displayed by the students.

Speaking at the celebration, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn encouraged the students to use the skills and experience gained as a stepping stone toward their future endeavours.

“This programme was designed not only to expose you to the working environment but also to instil discipline, ambition, and responsibility,” Minister Benn said.

The minister pointed out that Guyana is at one of the most exciting points in its history, with countless opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and innovation. “It is up to you, the next generation, to seize them and lead Guyana forward. We want the future of Guyana to belong to Guyanese,” he said.

The programme which was conducted in two phases saw students being attached to key departments including Accounts, Personnel, Administration, Procurement, Field Audit, Internal Security Secretariat (ISS), Strategic Management Department (SMD), Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL), Trafficking in Persons Secretariat (TIPS), and the General Register Office (GRO).

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, emphasised the value of early professional experience.

“Guyana’s future depends on the passion and determination of its young people. We encourage you to remain curious, disciplined, and ambitious, because the opportunities available today are greater than ever before. With commitment and focus, you have the potential to shape the next chapter of our nation’s development.”