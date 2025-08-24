$35M water supply system servicing 500 residents of Bethany

Approximately 500 residents of Bethany in Region Two now have access to reliable drinking water, thanks to a new $35 million water supply system launched by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal on Friday.

During this year’s National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, community representatives called for a new well to provide water to homes.

A resident of Bethany samples water from the water supply system

Bethany is home to approximately 600 people who have been relying on rainwater harvesting for their daily needs.

To alleviate this difficulty, the government provided 180 450-gallon water tanks to the community in February.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal commissions the water supply system at Bethany

The project included the drilling of a 6-inch PVC well, installation of almost two kilometres of distribution network, construction of a photovoltaic pumping system, and the erection of a 25 ft by 25 ft chain-link fence.

Fabra Enterprise built the well, while the photovoltaic pumping system, fence, and distribution network were completed through a collaborative effort between Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Village Council.

With the new system, 85 per cent of the community has a consistent supply of potable water. Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s efforts in bolstering access to clean, safe, and reliable water in the hinterland regions and riverine communities.

St John’s, Jacklow, Abraham’s Creek, and St Denny’s are among the communities to benefit from the drilling of new wells.

Wells have been completed at Akawini, Wakapoa, Hackney, Friendship, Malborough, Dredge Creek, St Monica, and Karawab.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal gave remarks at the commissioning of the water supply system at Bethany

The water systems at Capoey and Mashabo will be expanded to improve water service and access.

Almost $100 million has been invested to construct water systems for riverine communities across Region Two.