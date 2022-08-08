$44.8B supplementary funding approved

-National Assembly greenlights several additional projects

The National Assembly has given approval to government to utilise an additional $44.8 for major transformational work in the housing and water, education, public works, local government, and other sectors.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh.

The government MPs were able to efficiently scrutinise the motion, laying out government’s development path for Guyanese.

Almost half of the supplementary fund of $21.050 billion will go towards the Ministry of Housing and Water.

Additionally, $15.9 billion is being used for the provision of additional resources to facilitate infrastructural works in new and existing housing areas, and the promotion of the government’s housing programme.

Another $250.5 million will be used for the provision of additional resources for the completion of water supply interventions in hinterland areas.

Some $660 million will be used to replace aging and deteriorated pipelines in the city, upgrade of water treatment plants in Linden, and drilling of wells.

Over $4.2 billion has been allocated for the provision of additional resources to increase treated water coverage through the construction of, and upgrading of water treatment plants.

Government kept its promise to Amerindians when it gave no objection to the allocation of $3 billion to further enhance their quality of life. Some $250 million will be invested in programmes and initiatives to support youth empowerment. Other areas of focus include agriculture and food security, women’s affairs, youth and children, facilities, services, infrastructure and eco-tourism.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali had made the promise to Amerindian village leaders in July at the annual National Toshaos’ Council Conference (NTC).

The Ministry of Agriculture has amassed a sum of $1.9 billion, of which $1.431 billion will be used to provide additional support to the sugar industry.

Some $300 million will go towards the support of fisherfolk and $177.7 million for additional support for the black belly sheep project.

Another $4.439 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Public Works for the rehabilitation and upgrade of roads and drains across the country.

To meet the electricity arrears owed to the Guyana and Power and Light by several public sector entities, some $4 billion was also approved by the national assembly.

The $1.296 billion allocation to the Local Government Ministry will be used to provide additional resources to facilitate new infrastructural development initiatives and support regional economic transformation programmes.

The Ministry of Public Service secured $250 million to further support the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) initiative, while $307.027 million will be used by the Ministry of Education to purchase furniture to facilitate students in the new school year in the COVID-19 environment.

The $44,794, 011,175 represents current estimates of $12,239,279,235 and capital estimates of $32,554,731,940 for the period ending December 31, 2022.

