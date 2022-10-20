$5.5 million Smart Classroom commissioned at St. Stanislaus College

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Thursday afternoon commissioned a Smart classroom at St. Stanislaus College.

In addition to outfitting the classroom with an interactive board, and camera along with desktop and laptop computers, the $5.5 million project saw the rehabilitation of the room which included electrical works, renovations to the floor, the installation of lights and an air-conditioning unit.

In brief remarks, Minister Manickchand said the smart classroom will allow for technology-infused learning noting that it will not only enhance the way teachers deliver lessons but the way students learn. She highlighted that the commissioning of the smart classroom is in keeping with the ministry’s vision of incorporating technology to transform the education sector.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with the Headmistress, Teachers, and new Board of Governors of St. Stanislaus College

The implementation of smart classrooms is integral to creating equity and access across the country.

She also commended the institution for its blended approach to education delivery.

A new Board of Governors of St. Stanislaus College was also installed Thursday afternoon. Minister Manickchand encouraged the board members to serve in the best interest of the school.

