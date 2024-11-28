50 Guyanese Businesses, 38 Laboratories now certified by GNBS

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, certified B & R Products under the ‘Permit to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark’ programme, bringing the total number of certified local manufacturers to fifty (50). The business is now permitted to use the GNBS Approved Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their Mango Achar, Pepper Sauce, Coconut Oil, Dry Peppers, Satwa and Pickles under the Intrinsic Quality brand name.

B & R Products of Auchlyne, Corentyne, Berbice is one of twenty-four (24) companies sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce (MinTIC) under a special project for the certification of women-led businesses. The project also included technical assistance and training on the criteria for the certification programme and its benefits to promoting local content and elevating authentic Guyanese products.

Owner and CEO of B&R Products, Budwatty Ramnarine and her daughter Adelia Ramnarine proudly display GNBS Approved Made in Guyana Certificate alongside the certified products

Owner of the agro-processing business Budwatty Ramnarine received her certificate from GNBS Technical Officer, Rosmarie Liliah at the GNBS Meeting Room, National Exhibition Complex, Sophia, Georgetown. She expressed gratitude to the Ministry, GNBS and her family for helping her to achieve this milestone. “When I received the call to proceed with certification, I was very happy because it took a lot of patience and hard work to get my business to this stage. I must say working with the GNBS is very good, the staff is very amazing, they are very helpful,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the GNBS in November certified two new laboratories to the National Standard ‘GYS 170:2021 – Requirements for Operations of a laboratory.’

Management and Staff of Executive Medical Clinic Laboratory eagerly display GNBS Certificate, Plaque and Stickers

On Tuesday, November 5, the GNBS certified Executive Medical Clinic Laboratory located at 345 East Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown. Consultant, Lendon Wilson who worked with the laboratory to get certified, said “it is a true testament of the dedication, skill and hard work of everyone involved especially in this clinic. Thank you to the GNBS for the guidance and support throughout this process and I want to say that your expertise, leadership and guidance has made this all possible.”

The certificate was also handed over by GNBS Technical Officer, Rosmarie Liliah at the laboratory to Quality Manager, Naressa Abrams.

The second laboratory – New Vision Medical Center Inc. Laboratory – was certified on Wednesday, November 20. The certificate was handed over by Head of Certification (Ag), Keon Rankin to Chief Operation Officer, Bradley Chin at the laboratory’s 176 Middle Street, Georgetown location.

Administrator of the laboratory, Theon Bourne said this recognition will help the facility to expand its clientele while delivering accurate and reliable test results.

Management and Staff of New Vision Medical Centre Inc. Laboratory proudly pose with GNBS Certified Stickers and GYS 170 Certificate and Plaque

“We are very happy; we are excited because this is a very big step for us as a medical facility and as a laboratory. I know that this will open many doors for us so we can expand our wings to meet those businesses out there that would need to have our professional services,” he told those gathered at the simple handing over ceremony.

Both laboratories also received plaques from the GNBS to display to their customers as an indication of their certification status. The certification is valid for two years during which there will be surveillance visits to ensure consistent compliance with the requirements of the standard.

The GNBS congratulates the companies that are certified under the various certification programmes and encourages others to get onboard. Application forms are available on the GNBS website: gnbsgy.org. To learn more, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66, the GNBS hotline: 219-0069 or WhatsApp: 692-4627.

