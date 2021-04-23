58 youth receive welding training from ECI

─ training reflects Gov’t position on local content

─Minister Edghill lauds local investment

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill on Thursday lauded the achievement of 58 youths, who received international certification and training from Engineering and Construction Incorporated (ECI).

ECI’s investment is as a result of a contract it was awarded for the Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) 46-Megawatt Garden of Eden II project by Wartsila.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill addressing graduands at Engineering and Construction Incorporated.

Minister Edghill thanked the company for providing the training, at a graduation ceremony at ECI’s Friendship, East Bank Demerara location.

“Once our people are given the opportunity, they will do well. So, I am extremely proud that in such a major contract that wisdom prevailed and rather than importing skills, the decision was made to develop local skills.”

The Minister said the company’s investment is in keeping with the Government’s expectation of foreign companies that intend to do business here.

“This is the model that we would like to see with all of the international companies coming to Guyana. When we speak about local content, it must also entail developing local capacity and ensuring employment of locals in any project that is being undertaken.”

The new welders were urged to tap into the opportunities available to them locally.

“With the great possibilities that exist in the various sectors that are being pursued by the President Irfan Ali- led administration, your prosperity is not taking a skill that you learnt locally, and travelling overseas, btu is being engaged here locally.”

The welders were certified by Terge Integrity Limited, a Trinidad- based company.

ECI is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Samuel Barakat.