$6.2B for reformation, enhancement of justice system

Upholding the rule of law, enhancing the efficiency of Guyana’s justice system, and improving access to legal aid remain key priorities of the government.

In a representation of this steadfast dedication, some $6.2 billion has been allocated to reform and facilitate accountability in the justice system.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, during his presentation of the 2023 budget on Monday, highlighted the need for the preservation of public trust and the safety of citizens through continued advancements in the justice sector.

He noted that 2023 will see a host of measures being undertaken to promote such.

The minister referred to the commissioning of the Kwakwani Magistrate’s Court in 2022, in keeping with modernising access to justice. To further expand this reach of justice, eight courts are scheduled for completion in 2023, including Mabaruma, Mahaicony, Cove and John, Port Kaituma, Vigilance, Bartica, and Mahdia.

The minister assured, “Our focus continues to be on building our anti-corruption institutional capacity.”

Some $4.4 billion was spent in 2022 for the enhancement of the justice sector.

Additional measures to go live in 2023 include the deployment of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to increase efficiency in the court system and the establishment of an e-litigation programme for the High Court and the Court of Appeal. Another $1.5 billion is allocated for the advancement of these projects.

Further, the senior finance minister added that investments will also be made in improving technical capacity and implementing programmes like the Prosecutorial Programme, which was completed in 2022.

Meanwhile, further legislative interventions can be anticipated. The year 2022 saw the passage of several interventions to facilitate the enhancement of the justice system, such as the Constitution Reform Commission Bill 2022, the Restorative Justice Bill, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2021.

All of these measures are set to contribute significantly to reducing the burden on the justice system. The finance minister noted that the operationalising of the constitutional reform and law reform commissions are both measures that will be taken in 2023.

He added, “I am pleased to announce that we anticipate new volumes of the laws of Guyana will be made available by June of 2023.”

Some $600 million has been provided in support of these initiatives.

In 2021, some $4.6 billion was allocated towards the sector to uphold the rule of law and the separation of powers, as well as to address and alleviate the heavy backlog of cases. This amount was increased in 2022, with a $4.7 billion allocation.

