71 Amerindian villages to get tractors in 2022

The economies of Amerindian villages will expand rapidly in 2022, with the massive support being given by government through Budget 2022.

Key among the initiatives to improve the lives of hinterland residents is the tractor distribution initiative, started under the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, M.P.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh on Monday announced during his presentation of National Budget 2022, that the initiative has received major funding.

“In 2022, a further sum of $411.2 million will result in 71 additional communities benefitting similarly bringing the total number of communities to 183 since this Government took office.”

In 2021, the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs expended $673 million for tractors, accompanying tools and economic projects aimed at enhancing the development of agriculture, tourism, women and youth.

This resulted in 112 tractors and trailers, along with implements distributed to Amerindian communities.

Minister Sukhai, who travelled cross country, riding towering mountains, through the rainforest and swamps, delivered the tractors to villages to help promote agriculture and food stability.

This is currently integral, since many villages suffered major agriculture losses, due to the unprecedented flooding in May-July 2021.

The tractors that are entrusted to the Village Councils, are also used in transport.

Additionally, to improve connectivity, a sum of $3.4 billion is budgeted for the hinterland roads programme.