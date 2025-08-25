A new Digital Guyana: Bold strategies transforming public services, data security

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has unveiled its landmark “Digital Guyana” strategy, a sweeping plan to modernise government services, strengthen data security, and create a smarter, more connected Guyana.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali highlighted these key initiatives during the launch of the PPP/C Manifesto last Monday, which aims to make Guyana a modern, technology-focused society prioritising innovation and inclusion in development.

At the core of this initiative is the citizen portal, a one-stop digital platform which aims to provide Guyanese with seamless access to key government services.

This includes passport and licence applications, paying bills, tax filings, health and education records, all accessible via web and mobile devices. This reduces time, costs, and bureaucracy, improving efficiency while building transparency.

“Digital Guyana is about making Guyana a more comfortable and citizen-friendly place to live, learn, work, invest, and transact business in,” President Ali stated. “We are going to connect this country in an unbelievable way.”

Guyanese will be able to get faster, more transparent and accountable transactions with high-speed internet connectivity, which is now accessible in some of the most remote hinterland regions thanks to WiFiGY.

To secure national data, the government will establish the country’s first sovereign AI cloud, ensuring Guyana’s information is stored within its borders. This is complemented by the AskGov AI assistant, a 24/7 virtual tool designed to answer questions and complete tasks, making public service interactions faster and more efficient.

”We cannot compete in this world if we are not digitally ready. We have to be able to deploy AI and digital tools at scale,” the head of state said.

The president highlighted that these platforms will allow Guyanese to access an AI tool that provides clear and safe guidance to fill forms, applications and access government services.

Additionally, an integrated 3D geographic information system (GIS) will also be implemented to allow real-time tracking and monitoring of infrastructure development nationwide.

This digital transformation is already visible in several sectors. The integration of telemedicine, digital record-keeping, specialist consultations and the future integration of a drone system in the health sector will deliver urgent medical supplies and specialist care to remote areas that were considered inaccessible.

The strategy further introduces electronic identification (eID) for citizens, with President Ali being the first Guyanese to receive his. This signals the beginning of a nationwide rollout that will simplify verification processes and cut down on bureaucracy.

Guyana’s Digital Guyana strategy marks a transformative leap in accessibility, connectivity, and cybersecurity, positioning the nation as a regional leader in digital governance and innovation.