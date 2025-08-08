A safer landing paves the way for an unforgettable Kaieteur adventure

– President Ali commissions 1000ft extension on Kaieteur airstrip

To fulfil the vision of transforming Kaieteur into the “most iconic natural tourism wonder of the world”, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday commissioned the newly extended airstrip at the Kaieteur National Park.

Costing $564.5 million, the new airstrip adds 1000 feet to the existing runway and allows pilots to land safely.

An extremely challenging project considering its remote location, the airstrip was constructed through a collaborative venture between the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Ministry of Public Works (MOPW).

The GDF supplied the manpower, and the project was financed and supervised by the MOPW.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the gathering at the commissioning of the extended Kaieteur airstrip

It required 6,800 sticks of dynamite to blast away the stones that lined the path of the new airstrip.

President Ali congratulated the GDF ranks for their hard work on the project, stating that he has always believed in the skills of the joint services, as they have achieved remarkable tasks in recent years.

“Many people doubted the decision as to who would’ve gotten this [airstrip] done. But the men and women in uniform have never failed me as Commander-in-Chief and I have full trust and confidence [in them],” he said.

The Commander-in-Chief said that the project is more than just the extension of an airstrip, but it is adding value to the national park as a product.

“So, for all the stakeholders, from a safety perspective, from an aviation perspective, from a tourism perspective…this project adds value, improves lives, and advances development,” he said.

The overhead view of the extended Kaieteur airstrip

As a tribute to their hard work, the president committed to awarding the ranks with medals.

Also speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill congratulated the workers for their exemplary efforts, highlighting that the coordination between the two government entities was “seamless”.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill addressing the gathering at the commissioning of the extended Kaieteur airstrip

“Mister President, I’m happy that you’ve already given that instruction to the Chief of Defence Staff to reward and honour by way of medals all the men who worked. They did some work here that was unbelievable…and I really want to congratulate all of you who worked on this project,” Minister Edghill said.

To continue the expansion of the Kaieteur National Park, contracts have already been awarded for the enhancement of the facilities to accommodate visitors.

These upgrades are being done through the National Parks Commission and are expected to be completed in the coming months.

Attending the commissioning ceremony were National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia, Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan, National Intelligence Director Colonel Shildon Howell, and former minister Dr Jennifer Westford.