A workforce transformed: 15,000+ skilled through BIT, fuelling economic boom

Over the last five years, more than 15,000 Guyanese have been trained through the Board of Industrial Training’s (BIT) programme. This milestone represents not just a statistic but reflects the impact on the lives of Guyanese who are now carving a path to a bright future through employment, entrepreneurship, and professional development.

This transformation was not lost on those who attended the recent commissioning of the new Skill Development and Certification Centre in Region Six. The Senior Minister within the Office of the President, Dr Ashni Singh, described the moment as “unprecedented” because it marks a significant step in closing the skills gap and preparing Guyanese for a rapidly growing economy.

“We are witnessing more investments across every sector than at any point in our history,” Dr. Singh said. “This is resulting in more jobs, more opportunities, and a greater demand for skilled labour. More Guyanese are working today than ever before.”

But investment alone is not enough. Upskilling the workforce, providing access and facilitating equity must also follow. And that’s where BIT’s impact has been most visible.

From Upper Corentyne to expanding in hinterland villages across Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine, BIT has expanded far beyond urban centres, ensuring that no community is left out.

In Region Six alone, nearly 3,000 persons have received training in more than 35 communities, thanks to collaborations with technical institutes, local organisations, and private partners.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, BIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn, with students enrolled in a heavy-duty machinery training course, Region Six.

BIT training programmes range from heavy-duty equipment operation and welding, to cosmetology, information technology, care for the elderly and food preparation. This diversification creates options for both traditional and modern fields of study.

The Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, commended the rapid expansion of BIT programmes, while noting that the current administration’s commitment has more than doubled the training output of the previous five years.

He also emphasised that BIT is now receiving international recognition from institutions such as the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), placing Guyana’s workforce development on the regional roadmap.

“Importantly, 60 per cent of those trained are women,” Minister Hamilton stated. “That kind of gender inclusion in fields once considered male-dominated is a true sign of progress.”

Ms. Ramkellawan, who has been studying cosmetology, is excited about the chance to eventually start her own business and achieve financial independence.

“This is going to help me a lot in the future because I have two kids, so this will definitely help to bring me up a bit more”, she said. “All I want to do is to encourage the youngsters who are out there not doing anything at home, you can come out and ask for it, and it’s there for you.”

Between 2020 and 2025, the government has invested $1.14 billion into expanding BIT programmes, reaffirming its commitment to building a skilled workforce.

BIT’s is already creating a new generation of qualified workers, self-employed entrepreneurs, and young leaders, who are asserting themselves with confidence in Guyana’s rapidly growing economy.