Above-normal temperatures forecasted for September to November 2024

– Above-Normal Temperatures Expected Across Guyana from September to November 2024: Potential Impacts on Health, Agriculture, and Livestock

The Hydrometeorological Service, Ministry of Agriculture, is forecasting above-normal temperatures across Guyana for the period September to November 2024. This period typically marks the warmest months of the year, particularly in September and October, when extreme heat and heat wave days are common. The forecast indicates an increased likelihood of higher-than-average temperatures, which could have widespread effects on public health, agriculture, and livestock.

Impacts on Human Health: During this time, heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke become significant risks, especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions. With the potential for an above-average number of heat wave days this year, the Hydrometeorological Service urges the public to take preventive measures. These include staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and ensuring that living and working spaces are well-ventilated.

Agricultural and Livestock Concerns: The period from September to October also coincides with the driest months in Northern Guyana and the onset of the long dry season in the South. Farmers may face challenges due to reduced water availability and increased stress on crops, leading to lower yields. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can affect the growth and productivity of key crops, and water-intensive crops are particularly vulnerable.

Livestock will also be at risk during this period. Heat stress can affect animals’ health, reducing their ability to thrive and produce. Farmers are encouraged to ensure adequate water supplies, provide shaded areas and continuous monitoring of livestock for signs of heat stress, which can include reduced feed intake, lethargy, and increased breathing rates.

Record Temperatures Observed: From January to July 2024, average day time temperatures across Guyana have consistently exceeded the 32 C historical norms, with some months recording

higher temperatures for the same period in 2023, which was a record-breaking year. Normally, up to 35 heat wave days are observed during the September to November dry season. However, there is a significant chance of exceedance, posing risks to public health, agriculture, and livestock.

The Hydrometeorological Service urges all stakeholders to take the necessary precautions during this period of extreme heat. Stay informed of weather updates, implement water-saving strategies, and take measures to protect your health, crops, and livestock.

The Hydrometeorological Service will provide updates to its seasonal outlook as new information becomes available and recommends that special attention be paid to its short-range forecasts and weather analyses, emanating from the National Weather Watch Center to plan daily activities or visit our website at www.hydromet.gov.gy.

For location specific information and updates, kindly contact the forecasting desk which is operational 24/7 via telephone numbers 261-2284 or 261-2216.

