Affiance, Columbia residents encouraged to join CPGs to enhance security

Residents of Affiance and Columbia, Region Two were encouraged to volunteer with Community Policing Groups (CPGs) to enhance neighbourhood security.

This charge was made by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, MP.

Both Ministers spearheaded discussions in the communities, as part of a Cabinet outreach to the region led by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud engage residents at Affiance

“There is a role for citizens to share the responsibility of being vigilant at the community level and to be able to help in curbing and minimising crime and criminal activity and that has always been traditionally the approach. All across the world we have Community Policing Groups [CPGs],” Minister McCoy stated.

Minister Persaud said the Administration is willing to support those interested in forming CPGs.

“That is something that you all should form […]and if the businessmen can come together and purchase a pickup, we can offer you duty free for that purpose,” Minister Persaud added.

Speaking on the sidelines of both meetings, residents commended the outreach, noting that they are proud of the works executed in their communities this year.

Ms. Nareefa Alliman told DPI she is particularly grateful for drainage works that have yielded much success.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud walk through Affiance to inspect public infrastructure

She said, “I had some flooding. Since the excavators came and so we don’t have that problem no more. So, we are having good service.”

Another resident, Mr. Boodam Singh echoed similar sentiments. He said, “before time, you used to get flooding because this [community] ground does normally flood. This ground had about 6–7-inch water, but since the work has been finished- good! don’t have no problem, no complaint about the road, or about the drainage system because all the drainage intact.”

Both Ministers inspected community infrastructure identified by residents following the meetings.

The Ministers pledged to consult with their Cabinet colleagues on other matters outside of their portfolios.