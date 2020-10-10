AG commissions Court Superintendent Office in Berbice

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, today, commissioned the Court Superintendent Office in Berbice, as the Government continues to make consistent efforts to ensure the prosecutorial arm of Guyana is equipped with the necessary infrastructure and personnel to enhance the justice system.

These interventions are supported through the Criminal Justice System (CJS) programme, which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The facility, which is located in the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam, was renovated at a cost of some $6.3 million.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Anil Nandlall delivers his address at the commissioning ceremony.

“The PPP/C had promised that when it gets into Government, it will work towards creating a modern criminal justice system and that work has begun and it is a work in progress. What you are witnessing here, is part of that work,” AG Nandlall said.

The Attorney General said the effort to establish the space at the divisional headquarters was among several initiatives which the State will develop over the next five years. The ideal set-up, he added, was to have qualified lawyers at every magistrates’ court to prosecute offences; however, at this time, that is not a realistic objective.

“This initiative will go a far way in improving the level of prosecutorial service at the level of the magistrates’ court level. At the high court before the judge and jury, you have the State proving a prosecutor who is a full trained lawyer. We can’t replicate that across the country at the magistrates’ court. So, what we are doing is adding LLB graduates, to aid and assist the police prosecutors,” he said.

The Minister added they have already received some 60 Expressions of Interest from LLB holders.

“When you translate that to magistrates’ court in the country, it means that we already have one person assigned to every magistrate court to accompany the police prosecutor,” the Attorney General said.

He revealed that the Government will be providing opportunities for persons interested in pursuing an LLB programme to augment the police prosecutorial arm. A consultant will be hired to design the syllabus for the prosecutorial programme. Steps have already been taken to engage the University of Guyana where the lectures will be held, and upon completion, persons will obtain a certificate that would be recognised locally and overseas.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Anil Nandlall tours the facility.