AG condemns “mockery” of court order

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has condemned Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed for his lack of respect for the judiciary and the administration of justice.

This comes as the opposition leader, accompanied by one of the opposition Member of Parliament (MP) and a relative attempted to settle a court-ordered payment using wheelbarrows filled with cash and coins.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

Following the unusual scene, Minister Nandlall addressed the nation live, stating that the actions demonstrate absolute disregard for the authority of the courts and undermined a key pillar of democratic governance.

“He doesn’t have the mental acumen to appreciate that what he is doing is destroying the legal fabric of this country and striking at the heart of the administration of justice,” he said on Thursday, shortly after the scene unfolded.

He contended that the attempt to publicly stage the payment reflected poorly on the office and signalled a troubling attitude toward legal institutions.

The development stems from a ruling delivered on February 4 by Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh, who dismissed a legal challenge filed by the Mohamed family.

In that ruling, costs of $500,000 each were awarded to the AG, the Minister of Home Affairs, and Acting Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The payments were due by February 27; however, no payments were received by the deadline.

Subsequently, the AG dispatched a formal request to the attorney for the Mohameds, seeking payment of $1 million on behalf of the AG and the Minister of Home Affairs. After receiving no response, the attorney general indicated that steps were being taken to initiate enforcement proceedings.

He stated that, “there are laws that govern how coins can be used and how bills can be used to settle lawful debts in Guyana.”

He explained that coins are only acceptable for settling debts up to a specific limit: $100 for $1 coins, $250 for $5 coins and $500 for $10 coins. As such, the large volume of coins presented could not legally satisfy the court-ordered payment.

“He will have to take it away,” he made clear. “This little circus and this little attempt at ridicule have really backfired against him.”

He emphasised that court orders are binding and must be complied with, regardless of personal disagreement.

Until they are overturned by a competent court, such orders impose strict legal obligations on those affected.

He has issued a warning to individuals who seek to defy or undermine the law, stating that “the arms of the law are long.”

The attorney general emphasised that while legal processes may take time, enforcement is inevitable, and those who fail to comply with court orders do so at their own risk.