AG elected Chairman of Special Select Committee

-to commence work on Govt’s Marijuana Bill

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., was on Monday elected Chairman of the Special Select Committee.

The Committee will address the Government’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic (Control) Amendment Bill, which is seeking non-custodial sentences for persons in possession of marijuana weighing 15 grammes or less, with mandatory counselling, while those found with more than 15 grammes, but less than 30, would attract community service.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall speaking to members of the Rastafarian community

The Special Select Committee comprises three Government and four Opposition Members. The Government’s side will be represented by the Attorney General, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira; and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr.

The Opposition side includes of Members of Parliament, Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan; Hon. Amanza Walton-Desir and Hon. Sherod Duncan.

On Monday, the Attorney General met members of the Rastafarian community who were protesting outside of the AG’s Chambers, calling for the immediate suspension of jail time for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

“We can’t impose a law without input from the people, the law will not be obeyed. As a result, we have decided to take the Bill to a Special Select Committee,” AG Nandlall toldthe protestors outside of his office.

With the Chairman elected, he said the Rastafarian community and the public will be invited for consultations. Submissions will be taken into account and will be reflected in the final report by the Committee.

Members of the Rastafarian community protesting outside of the Attorney General’s Chambers

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Attorney General reminded the group that Parliament is not functioning as normal.

“Please take that into account and appreciate that efforts are being made to address your issues… We do not believe in a process that is unilateral.

We believe that in every aspect of public decision making that affects the public, we must act consensually, and we must act after consulting the stakeholders.”

Although the Marijuana Bill was taken to Parliament earlier this year, the Attorney General told the protestors that the Government did not settle on the quantum that is to carry non-custodial sentence. The Special Select Committee will now move to finalise same.