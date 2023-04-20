AG Nandlall meets with GCCI’s newly elected Executive Management Committee and Council

The Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C, M.P, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, received a courtesy call from members of the newly elected Executive Management Committee and Council for the year 2023/2024 of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) at the Attorney General Chambers, Carmichael Street, Georgetown. The delegation comprised of newly elected President, Kester Huston; Junior Vice President, Gavin Ramsoondar; and Secretary, Kathy Smith.

The delegation thanked the Hon. Attorney General for providing them the opportunity to share their plans for the year and voice their concerns. They expressed an interest in fostering a greater relationship with the Government and collaborating with the administration to execute the goals of the Chambers. Concerns raised by the delegation include requirements at lending institutions for access to financing, strengthening businesses through information and communication technologies (ICT), cybersecurity, and an e-commerce system.

The Hon. Attorney General thanked the delegation for the meeting. He informed them that they are meeting at an opportune time as Guyana is a nation in transformation. He apprised the delegation of the slew of legislation being undertaken by the Attorney General’s Chambers to support Guyana’s development particularly those that are intended to positively impact business and commerce in the country.

He also updated the delegation on the measures that are being implemented at the Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority and across the spectrum of central Government that are designed to make doing business in Guyana easier and more efficient.

These measures include a transition to e-transactions including e-payments and other paperless methods of conducting business.

He further explained the legislative and policy initiatives which the Government is implementing in the area of data accumulation, use, and protection, as well as new strategies that are being pursued to improve efficiency in the legal sector for the more effective and swift settlement of commercial disputes, including, arbitration.

The Hon. Attorney General encouraged the Chamber to be more proactive and reactive in partnering with the Government on these initiatives including participating in regular consultations with the Government on all matters of national importance.

The Chamber promised to meet with the Hon. Attorney General at regular intervals to continue with similar engagements.

