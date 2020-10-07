AG, Parliamentary Minister meet US Ambassador

Today, the 7th day of October 2020, the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall M.P., and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Hon. Gail Teixeira M.P., met with The United States of America (U.S.A), Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, at the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs.

The Attorney General began the meeting by thanking the Ambassador for her, the United States of America (USA) Embassy and the USA Government’s critical role in ensuring that the 2nd March 2020 results were not derailed, in ensuring that democracy prevailed and that the will of the electorate was respected.

The US Ambassador congratulated Minister Nandlall and Minister Teixeira on their appointments and expressed her admiration for the legal team that defended the rule of law, constitutionality and democracy during the multiplicity of proceedings that were filed before the declaration of the 2nd March 2020 elections and the swift and able manner in which the cases were prepared, filed and presented.

The Attorney General updated the US Ambassador on the Government of Guyana’s accomplishments in the less than 100 days that it has been in office, including but not limited to the allocation of a budget of approximately one hundred billion Guyana dollars being re-injected into the economy through various grants, human service outreaches to combat COVID-19 and the numerous tax alleviation measures that have been implemented to bring relief to the Guyanese people.

The US Ambassador commended the Government of Guyana for the signing of the Ship Rider’s Agreement during the historic visit of the Secretary of State, Mr. Michael Pompeo, and emphasized that the agreement assured the collaboration between the U.S.A and Guyana in monitoring the security of Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone which now and in the future will be the location of a number of Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO’s) vessels and other large investments offshore in the oil and gas sector.

The Attorney General updated the US Ambassador on the Government of Guyana’s short term and long-term plans in the areas of constitutional reform, legislative reforms and electoral reforms. The US Ambassador committed to the US Government partnering to assist and collaborate with the Government of Guyana in a number of key areas, including but not limited to security, security training and enhancement, human services, legislative reforms and strengthening Guyana’s institutional democracy to avoid a reoccurrence of the 2nd March 2020 elections debacle.

The US Ambassador expressed her gratitude for the meeting and the hope that this will be a continuous and regular engagement.