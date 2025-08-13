AG wins default judgement against Melly Mel in defamation case

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has received a default judgment against Melissa ‘ Melly Mel’ Atwell.

Minister Nandlall made the revelation during this week’s edition of the Issues in the News programme on Tuesday. He is currently anticipating judgment in the case.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

“I have already obtained a default judgment against her, and I am awaiting a date from the court for the assessment of damages hearing to take place,” he noted.

The AG asserted that he will continue to push the case forward until its ultimate completion.

“I don’t want people to think that I have dropped the case. I am very much prosecuting this case to the end and will enforce the judgment that I will eventually obtain,” the minister said.

On November 22, 2024, Minister Nandlall instituted legal proceedings against Atwell for the sum of $100 million over what he described as libellous posts made on her Facebook page.

“The nine (9) publications made by the Defendant that have been complained about in these proceedings have seriously and irreparably damaged and are likely to continue to seriously and irreparably damage, the reputation and standing of the Claimant among his Cabinet colleagues, his political peers and indeed all right-thinking members of society in Guyana, the Caribbean and throughout the world,” the court documents said.

At the time, Nandlall had said that he was providing Atwell with a “glorious opportunity” to prove her claims in a court of law.

This week, he said she has since been unable to provide any evidence to corroborate her claims.

“She has been able to produce not a scintilla of evidence implicating me or how I was able to give her all this information that she claimed she received,” he stated.