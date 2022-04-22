Agri Ministry staff benefit from medical services

– to continue quarterly

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P., said his ministry hopes to host quarterly health and wellness fairs, to give staff access to regular medical check-ups, to maintain healthy lifestyles.

Similar services will also be given to relatives of staff members and the general public.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha,M.P. getting his body mass checked

The minister made this statement during the hosting of a health fair at the ministry’s compound, on Friday.

He said the ministry has taken into consideration the health and wellness of the staff, especially with the ministry’s rigorous work programme.

Staff of the Ministry of Agriculture taking advantage of dental care services

Employees were offered services ranging from eye tests, blood pressure and mental health checks, dental care, and cholesterol, and body mass index testing.

“As a government, we are spending a lot of money, a lot of budgetary allocation has been spent on health and fitness for enhanced wellness in our country because we recognise the importance of the population’s health and we want to ensure that we spend this allocation effectively so that our people can be healthy.”

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha,M.P. speaking with staff of the Ministry of Health

Minister Mustapha stated that since assuming office, government has been able to drastically change the delivery of healthcare services countrywide for the betterment of all citizens.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Agriculture and Health ministries in observance of Occupational Safety and Health Month.