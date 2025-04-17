Agri. Ministry to upgrade landing site at Devonshire Castle

On Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha met with fisherfolk from the Essequibo Coast to discuss some of the issues faced.

The meeting followed a commitment made by Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo that the Agriculture Minister would meet with them soon to resolve their issues.

Minister Mustapha said that the Ministry of Agriculture has an ongoing Wharf and Landing Enhancement programme. Through this programme, Minister Mustapha said that infrastructural upgrades are being done to ensure fisherfolk enjoy better facilities while plying their trade.

He said that fisherfolk from Devonshire Castle on the Essequibo Coast, who requested assistance with upgrading their landing site, will soon benefit from the programme.

“I was told that the fisherfolk who operate at Devonshire Castle want a shed and washroom facilities. I asked the Fisheries Department to do an estimate so that we have those facilities in place. Over the last four years, when you look at the budgetary allocations in this country for fisherfolk, it has increased significantly. We have been working to ensure these landing sites and wharfs are equipped with the basic facilities. Before we build these facilities, we have consultations with the people who are expected to benefit so that we can work together to have the most suitable outcome. We will not build these facilities where we want to build them. We want to build it where the majority of the fisherfolk want them to be built,” he explained.

He noted H.E. President Dr. Irfaan Ali had instructed that all major landing sites and wharfs be rehabilitated and upgraded.

“Our President visited several areas where fisherfolk operate and instructed that a programme be developed to upgrade these facilities. We’ve since built and installed sheds, washrooms, water facilities, lighting, and security at these facilities. Since that programme started, the needs of the fisherfolk have increased, and we will continue to develop these facilities,” he explained.

