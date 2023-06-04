Agri programme at Lusignan prison performing well, quantity of corn harvested

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) through its Agricultural Programme has harvested a quantity of corn at the Lusignan Prison farm, signalling a great success in the initiative.

The large-scale farming initiative is a way to showcase the prison service’s vigorous rehabilitation drive for inmates and to help them develop their agricultural skills as well as discover new ones.

Senior Superintendent of Prisons, Deoraj Gyandat noted that apart improving the living conditions of detainees, the objective of the agriculture programme is to prepare them for future reintegration at the end of their sentences.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot stated that the overall aim is for the inmates to produce what they consume.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot

Significantly, the agricultural programme contributes to the government’s aggressive efforts to ensure Guyanese produce 100 per cent of what they eat.

The programme is being implemented at the Mazaruni, Lusignan, New Amsterdam and Timehri prisons.

Similarly, inmates are receiving training in various skill sets, including carpentry, joinery, culinary arts, and electrical installation, among others.

In 2023, the government allocated $50 million to ensure “trade shops” at prison facilities are fully equipped to facilitate training in a number of craft and skill areas for inmates.

Additionally, some $100 million was earmarked towards the training of 1,500 inmates which will support their rehabilitation and social transformation in preparation for their exit from the prison system.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

