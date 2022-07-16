Agriculture minister highlights plans, achievements for Amerindian development

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha. M.P, on Wednesday, presented his ministry’s plan and significant accomplishments to the Toshaos and other indigenous leaders, who were in attendance at the National Toshaos Council Conference (NTC), at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha addressing the NTC Conference

The minister said the ministry is committed to the development of all regions and villages in Guyana, inclusive of Amerindian communities.

“With each region having its own competitive advantage; the agriculture ministry will capitalise on this to expand agriculture in each region. For instance, in Region One, the spices, turmeric and ginger [initiative] have been successful, and in Region Nine, we have seen successes in cattle, rice, mango, peanuts, and orchard crops,” Minister Mustapha stated.

He said the ministry continues to place great emphasis on food security across the hinterland district, as it remains a priority of government’s national development initiatives.

“Through a number of agriculture agencies, we have and will continue to establish demonstration sites, supply planting materials, provide improved livestock breeds, supply free Acoushi ants bait, shade houses in various regions,” the minister highlighted.

He added, “we will also assist with fogging machines, increase access to technical and advisory services, and assist with product development and marketing… the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will be distributing 25 Black Giant Chickens to 2000 households by the end of October 2022.”

Since taking office in August 2020 to June 2022, the ministry expended over $2 billion in Amerindian Villages nationwide.

Minister Mustapha has already visited some 63 communities, while the technical officers and agencies have provided service to over 200 villages.

