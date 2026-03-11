Anna Regina National Stadium entering final stages

The Anna Regina National Stadium is entering its final stages, bringing the Essequibo Coast closer to its first modern multi-purpose sporting facility.

The project is part of a nationwide drive to modernise infrastructure and expand opportunities for athletes in Region Two and across Guyana.

Works progressing at the Anna Regina National Stadium in Region Two

The facility, scheduled for completion this month, will provide a modern venue for training and competition, transforming the sporting landscape along the Essequibo Coast.

For years, regional athletes have relied on community grounds that lacked the infrastructure required for high-level training. This new development directly addresses that gap, offering access to advanced sporting facilities.

The newly installed bucket seats for the spectator stand at Anna Regina National Stadium

The new stadium is set to provide a dedicated space where young athletes can develop their skills in a structured and supportive environment.

AIt will support a wide range of sporting disciplines while also creating opportunities for schools and community organisations to host tournaments and other sporting events.

Final touches are being added to the Anna Regina National Stadium

Beyond athletics, the stadium is expected to have a broader impact on youth development and community engagement.

With access to improved sporting infrastructure, young people will have greater opportunities to participate in organised sports, promoting healthier lifestyles while also helping to nurture the next generation of national athletes.

The project also reflects the government’s wider commitment to decentralising sports development in Guyana by ensuring that modern sporting facilities are available and accessible across the country.

The Bayroc National Stadium in Linden, Region 10, was commissioned last month, while the Palmyra Stadium in Region Six is on track for completion in May.