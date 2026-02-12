Anna Regina National Stadium to open in March – Min Ramson

Residents of Anna Regina and the wider Essequibo Coast will soon benefit from a modern, state-of-the-art sporting facility as the Government of Guyana prepares to officially open the Anna Regina National Stadium in March 2026.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, made the announcement at the consideration of estimates and expenditure for Budget 2026, noting that the project forms part of the government’s aggressive nationwide sports infrastructure drive.

Five stadiums are scheduled to be commissioned this year, along with additional indoor facilities.

“I think for the people of Anna Regina, they’re going to be really excited. So we are going to be opening all five stadiums this year. We’ve already done one; we have four more to go,” the minister stated.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, at the Committee of Supply for Budget 2026

Following the recent opening of the Bayroc National Stadium, the Anna Regina facility is expected to serve as a central hub for sporting activities in Region Two.

For many young athletes along the Essequibo Coast, the stadium represents more than a new structure. It will provide access to modern amenities and opportunities that were previously concentrated along the Essequibo Coast.

Work is progressing on the Anna Regina Stadium in Region Two

Minister Ramson also reaffirmed that the MacKenzie Sports Complex is fully owned by the State and will continue to operate under the established management framework for government facilities, with a clear focus on serving the people of Linden.

Significant investments have been made to transform the complex into a modern and welcoming sporting venue, one that reflects both pride and possibility for the country’s athletic community.

With only one major component remaining, Minister Ramsonn stated that “The MacKenzie Stadium will also be a National Stadium. We expect the facility to be ready just around April or so, weather permitting.”

The opening of the Anna Regina and Mackenzie stadiums highlights the government’s ongoing investment in fair development and decentralisation of sports facilities, making quality events accessible to people throughout Guyana.