Another 200 Corentyne women to be empowered through agri-business ventures – President Ali reveals

Some 200 single mothers from the Port Mourant/Johns Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) will soon gain business opportunities through a government-supported agri-business initiative aimed at increasing disposable income for households in the region.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the revelation at a community meeting at the University of Guyana Berbice Tain Campus on Sunday.

The government intends to launch the programme within three months. It will focus on generating financial growth for single mothers, allowing them to do better for their families.

The head of state expressed, “We want every single family in this country to aspire to do better for their families and we must find the mechanism to support them.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the gathering

President Ali stated that the initiative will include the construction of shade houses at the participants’ homes. The single mothers will also be able to venture into poultry rearing, dairy farming, and even swine and honey production.

“We are going to give you not only the training and the protective gear, we are going to help you start a honey production business so you can [access] opportunities,” he said.

The initiative will be driven by a special committee assigned by the president. The team will work with the local NDC and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to identify participants for the project.

The committee will hold direct consultations with community members across the Port Mourant-Johns NDC zone to find out their pressing issues and priorities.

“This group will work directly with me to go into every one of those communities and to break down the power struggle,” the head of state said. “We are not a party of lords; this is not a party that will ever support any individual or group playing lords upon other people. We are a party of service; we are a party of servants for the people from the highest to the lowest level, that is what makes us different.”

A section of the gathering at the meeting on Sunday

Housing opportunities

Additionally, applicants who applied for a household on or before December 2024 will receive their allocation this year.

President Ali said infrastructure works are underway, with 400 young professional homes being built in Palmyra and an additional 300 in Port Mourant to promote early home ownership among young people.

A resident listens attentively to the president

The Guyanese leader will be meeting with residents of Black Bush Polder and Corriverton, as part of his two-day outreach across the East Berbice Corentyne region.

He is accompanied by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

A resident highlights her concern at the meeting

