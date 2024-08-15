Another $42M set aside to transform Monkey Mountain – President Ali

Monkey Mountain and its satellite villages in Region Eight will witness significant transformation with the injection from the government of $42 million more to support transformative initiatives.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali underscored the substantial nature of these investments when he engaged residents on Wednesday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing residents during a meeting in Monkey Mountain, Region Eight

The head of state announced that $5 million will be granted to support the Art and Women’s Centre, while $15 million will be used to establish a mechanic shop, creating job opportunities for young people.

Residents will gain more employment by establishing a block-making project and a shade house initiative, which will see an injection of $5 million each.

The village will also benefit from a $12 million multi-purpose building.

According to the president, these cheques will be handed over during the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, set to commence on August 19.

“In all, you will be collecting $42 million. These cheques and these resources will help you in the community…In all of the different projects, that I have outlined,” he stated.

In the agriculture sector, villagers will soon benefit from a 25-acre farmland project and a shade house to cultivate high-value crops.

Furthermore, to promote community development, the government will supply a weeding tractor while another $20 million will be spent to alleviate water challenges, currently faced by villagers.

“GWI will be embarking on a new project to ensure all the residents of Monkey Mountain are provided with adequate portable water before the end of 2024,” the president told the gathering.

Meanwhile, over the past four years, $600 million was spent on developmental initiatives in the Region Eight village.

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs invested $101 million, while the education ministry spent $298 million, among other ministries.

“If you look at the impact and opportunities that these investments would have created in your community, it shows that we were able to work with you on delivering projects,” he underscored.

In addition, Monkey Mountain has benefitted from a new village office, a furnished guest house, an upgraded community sports ground, and $2 million to construct a village garage through the Presidential Grant programme.

Overall, these substantial investments have the potential to enhance the area’s attractiveness and contribute to its long-term development and prosperity.

