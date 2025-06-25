‘AskGov’ chatbot to transform how citizens access government services- Pres. Ali

A new era of public service delivery is on the horizon. President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has unveiled plans for ‘AskGov‘, an AI-powered chatbot designed to answer citizens’ government-related questions and help them access services, anytime and anywhere.

Speaking during a live address on his Facebook page early Wednesday, the President described AskGov as a 24/7 virtual assistant that will simplify how Guyanese interact with government agencies.

“The Ask Government is your AI assistant…AskGov will be available 24/7 to answer citizens’ questions and help complete tasks like renewing a licence, checking your application status or requesting documents,” he said.

This innovation, President Ali explained, is part of a broader push to modernise government services and bring Guyana in line with first-world digital standards.

“Already, this is deployed across different countries…AI is filling up their tax records so that it makes it easier, less expensive and more efficient for them to do in their own homes at their own convenience. This is exactly what we’ll be replicating here in Guyana to bring us the First World service delivery model,” the President explained.

He noted that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), once allowed to serve for another term, will lead Guyana into a new “digital era”.

“The [PPP/C] is proud to lead Guyana into this new digital era rooted in innovation, inclusion and efficiency. ‘Digital Guyana’ is our commitment to building a modern state where technology makes public service faster…more accessible and more responsive,” he explained.

To support this transformation, the head-of-state explained that work is already underway to create a single platform that will allow for the renewal of licenses, passports, Identification Cards, and birth certificates. He pointed to the rollout of the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Single Window System and the Guyana Revenue Authority’s Padna app as clear examples of his government’s push toward greater digitisation.

“Digital Guyana is our road map to a better future within reach, and within five years, under the PPP/C, Guyana will become a regional leader in digital transformation and a digital nation for everyone,” President Ali posited.

Already, the government has signed a US$34.5 million contract with Veridos Identify Solutions to implement the national e-identification system. This initiative will ensure that Guyanese have greater access to services as opposed to those afforded to foreign nationals.