Banakari produces 25 certified gourmet chefs

Twenty-five women from Banakari Village along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway are now certified culinarians after completing a four-month commercial food preparation course under the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programme.

Now that she is certified, DeAbreau has her dreams set on opening a small catering business, expressing her love for the course and her willingness to participate in more advanced training in the future.

“It’s a very beneficial course and it is nothing difficult,” DeAbreau told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Another graduate, Yeanat John, is happy that she was able to complete the course. A few years ago, John wanted to participate in a similar catering programme, but could not pursue her dreams at that time. Thanks to BIT, John is now certified.

“I tell many of my friends that this course has been good and now I am able to make something of myself,” John shared.

Meanwhile, the four-month training has breathed hope into Arlene Alexander, who thanked BIT for allowing her to participate in the training and become certified in food preparation.

She said the training helped her feel confident enough to start a small business that would support her family.

“I would like to encourage all the youths out there to join this course because I have learnt so much through this training,” noted Alexander.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith commended the women for their dedication, noting that there were no dropouts.

“You now have the opportunity to transform what you’ve learnt into sustainable development...The true test of success is when you are able to make an impact in the lives of others.”

The minister urged the graduates to take their skills to another level, building businesses and strengthening their communities.

BIT’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Maughn emphasised that the government’s investment is intended to yield tangible results. He noted that BIT will be following up with the graduates to ensure their skills are being fully utilised for personal and community development.

“Our main concern is making sure that you develop capacity not just to prepare meals, but capacity that gives you confidence in yourself, in your ability to contribute to your personal development, your community, and our country,” Maughn highlighted.

Discussions are ongoing for the Small Business Bureau (SBB) to visit the village to educate and advise the women on the next steps needed to start their own businesses.