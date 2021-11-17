Barima- Koriabo gets equipment to boost agri development

The village of Barima -Koriabo located in the Barima-Waini Region (Region One), received a new tractor-trailer valued at $4.7 million, to stimulate agricultural development in the community.

The tractor-trailer was handed over to Toshao, Gilroy Roberts by Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal, MP, during a recent two-day outreach to the region. He was accompanied by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Andre Ally.

Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal, MP handing over the keys to Barima Koriabo Toshao, Gilroy Roberts in the presence of the village councillors and Permanent Secretary of the of Housing and Water Ministry, Andre Ally.

Minister Croal said the initiative forms part of the government’s support to Amerindian communities to boost local village economies.

During the handing over ceremony, Minister Croal urged the village council to implement a system to manage the vehicle and ensure it is used for its intended purpose.

“We don’t just drive and use and when we (are) ready to change the oil there is no resources available and it’s down for a while, and we don’t get it fixed or serviced. So, you have a responsibility,” he said.

The minister reminded residents that government is investing billions of dollars to foster economic development in hinterland communities. He said villages, therefore have a responsibility to ensure proper management and accountability of the resources.

“This is part of what we do as a government…We don’t implement programmes for a selected few or just for a segment of the village, when we implement programmes, it is done in a strategic way that all benefits equally.”

The tractor-trailer was handed over on behalf of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs under its Amerindian development fund programme. The community has also benefitted from a trained and licensed tractor operator through the recently reinstated Community Support Officer (CSO) programme.

The government has procured 112 tractors to the tune of $446 million for hinterland communities across the country. The tractors will be used specifically for agricultural purposes, as well as tourism, in cases of emergencies, and to support village infrastructure.