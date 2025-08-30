Bartica gets its first Special Needs School

Bartica proudly inaugurated its first Special Needs School, the Diverse Learning Centre, in Region Seven, with a formal commissioning by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Saturday.

The facility stands as a bold advancement in the quest to broaden inclusive education throughout Guyana.

Catering for 25 children, the facility will be staffed by two trained teachers, with three additional teachers to be appointed shortly.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand commissions Bartica’s first Special Needs School, the Diverse Learning Centre

Minister Manickchand stated that the goal is to make sure every child, no matter their challenges, can access nursery, primary, secondary, and tertiary education that will provide them with equal chances to learn and succeed.

“I want to assure parents with special needs children that we are going to be building special needs schools. This is one…We are currently building a special needs school and an autistic school in Region Three,” the minister stated.

Bartica’s first Special Needs School, the Diverse Learning Centre

She also confirmed that Region Ten, where parents have requested this facility for a long time, will get a dedicated special needs school.

Meanwhile, construction is progressing on Guyana’s first state-of-the-art School for the Deaf at Cummings Lodge on the East Coast of Demerara.

Sod for the construction of the school costing over $194 million was turned in January 2025. It is being constructed by Superior Supplies and General Construction and is scheduled to be completed within nine months.

It will serve as a resource hub for 30 learners, providing specialised learning opportunities.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand interacts with a pupil

Minister Manickchand also highlighted ongoing efforts to make traditional schools more inclusive.

The minister said that her government will work to ensure that traditional schools have special classrooms for children with needs who are integrated into the regular schools. She also noted that teachers will be better trained and will receive “better compensation when working with special needs students.