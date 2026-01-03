Bartica workers, families to benefit from major local quarry investment

Bartica and communities across Region Seven are set to benefit from expanded job opportunities and increased economic activity following a major local investment by the BK Group of Companies, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to people-centred development and true local content.

The BK Group Inc. acquired 19 pieces of Caterpillar excavators from Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited (MACORP), which will increase its capacity to employ additional workers from Bartica and surrounding communities.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat said the expansion represents more than machinery and output. He said it expresses confidence in Guyana and its people.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat

“This investment is a blessing not only to the Tiwari family and the BK Group, but to Bartica, Region Seven, and Guyana as a whole, because it translates directly into employment and economic opportunities for our people,” Minister Bharrat said.

The BK Quarry’s growth has had a direct impact on ordinary Guyanese families who rely on quarrying, transportation, construction, and supporting services for their livelihoods.

Some of the machinery that was handed over

“When we speak about production moving from 650,000 tonnes in 2020 to almost 5.5 million tonnes today, we are really talking about income, stability, and long-term jobs for Guyanese households,” the minister explained.

Minister Bharrat also noted that the investment reflects the trust that local businesses have placed in the Government’s leadership, even during periods of uncertainty.

“This is a company that chose to invest heavily in 2020, at a time when the world was still facing COVID and when there was uncertainty. Today, we are seeing the results of that confidence and that risk taken in Guyana,” he said.

Minister Bharrat reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that Guyana’s natural resources are managed responsibly and for the benefit of all citizens.

“Good leadership and good governance are what turn resources into opportunities for people, and that is what we have seen over the last five years,” he said.

As Guyana continues its rapid development, the Minister encouraged other local investors to follow suit.

“This is the most exciting period in Guyana’s history, and now is the time to invest in our country and our people,” Minister Bharrat urged.