Government says sports play a vital role in development of well-rounded children

A series of sporting activities was introduced by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport on Wednesday morning at the Plum Park Children’s home.

This initiative aims to provide children in state care with opportunities that would foster their growth and development in a range of disciplines. It also aims to support their mental well-being and confidence.

Introducing various sporting disciplines such as football, basketball, archery, futsal, and badminton, among others, seeks to expose children to new interests.

It will also help to create avenues for them to explore their abilities beyond the physical classroom.

Children from the Plum Park Children’s home

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud expressed that “Children need to be out of their own thoughts a lot of times.”

She noted that sporting activities provide a positive outlet for children, allowing them to stay engaged, build discipline, and develop a healthy mindset.

She said sport helps them to find joy and a sense of purpose through active participation.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Vindhya Persaud interacting with kids at Plum Park Children’s home.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, said that “It is important that young people understand that sports play a vital step and significant role in their development because once we develop excellent citizens, we’ll have an excellent country.”

He noted that sports prepare the body mentally to handle competition, the losses and the wins that come with playing a sport.

According to the minister, sports also teach individuals to control their emotions when under pressure.

Minister Jaccobs also expressed that sports build the body’s resistance to physical rigours that one’s body must inevitably go through to grow and evolve.

Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Steven Jacobs and Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud, at Plum Park Children’s home.

The Ministries and the National Sports Commission remain committed to ensuring that children in care facilities are trained by professional and experienced coaches during sporting activities.

The programme is designed to provide a positive and engaging outlet for the children to explore their abilities, build confidence, and discover their talents, while encouraging them to pursue their interests and aspirations.