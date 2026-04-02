Another GoG Service Centre launched on Essequibo Coast

Residents along the Essequibo Coast can now benefit from faster and more efficient access to government services following the launch of the third Government of Guyana (GoG) Service Centre at Cotton Field, Region Two.

The facility marks the first of its kind on the Essequibo Coast, representing a major step in decentralising public services and bringing critical government agencies closer to where citizens reside.

Residents in Region One at the launch of the new Government of Guyana (GoG) Service Centre at Cotton Field, Region Two.

Leading the engagement was Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation Zulfikar Ally, along with a team of officials who interacted with residents and highlighted the wide range of services now available under one roof.

The centre houses several key agencies, including the General Register Office, Passport Office under Immigration Services, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Small Business Bureau, the Guyana National Bureau of Statistics, and Legal Aid, among others.

These services are now fully integrated to provide a seamless, one-stop experience for residents.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation Zulfikar Ally, cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony of the Government of Guyana (GoG) Service Centre in Region Two

By eliminating the need for long-distance travel to access essential services – particularly to Georgetown – residents will save both time and resources, while improving overall quality of life.

This is especially significant for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and small business owners, who often face barriers in accessing government services.

This expansion underscores the government’s continued commitment to modernising public service delivery and creating a more inclusive, efficient system that meets the needs of all Guyanese.