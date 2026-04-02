Project FLOW to deliver clean water to 155 schools nationwide

A total of 155 schools across Guyana are set to benefit from improved access to clean, purified water under the National Water Purification Project – FLOW.

The initiative will serve secondary schools, technical and vocational institutions, and special needs schools across all 11 education districts, significantly enhancing student welfare and promoting healthier learning environments.

Minister of Eduation, Sonia Parag along with representatives from Recover Guyana and the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI)

During a recent courtesy call to Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, representatives from Recover Guyana and the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) outlined the rollout of the project.

The initiative is designed to reduce reliance on unsafe water sources while encouraging environmentally sustainable practices within schools.

Miniature purification model of the plans outlined for the National Water Purification Project – FLOW

By providing reliable access to purified water, the project is expected to improve student health, reduce waterborne illnesses, and support better academic performance through increased attendance and overall well-being.

Regions Three and Six will be the first to benefit, with systems expected to be operationalised and commissioned shortly.

This collaboration between the Ministry of Education and private sector partners underscores a shared commitment to strengthening school infrastructure, improving public health outcomes, and supporting sustainable development across the education system.