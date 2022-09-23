Bed and Breakfast facilities exceed expectation

Some 48 bed and breakfast (B&B) residences have been examined and given the all-clear to host visitors during the hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and cricket carnival events.

Eesa Bed and Breakfast, Deyounge’s residence, Robin Hardy Court, the Barack Guest House, Roraima Elegance, Prudential, Mohammed’s Residence, Stephens’ House, Luxury Apartments, Mohammed Azeez’s Residence, and the Family Air BNB are some B&B service providers.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh told the Department of Public Information (DPI) Friday, that the residences are adequately equipped to facilitate visitors.

He said GTA has been offering hospitality, CPR, sanitation, hygiene, and other pertinent training to support B&B service providers.

Baksh said travellers have deemed the services provided by B&B providers as ‘impressive, fantastic, and of a high standard.’

The B&B services offer an additional stream of revenue to providers. More persons are encouraged to get on board, even as cricket carnival events and CPL continue.

Approved providers are published on Stabroek Travel, cricketcarnival592.com, GTA’s Facebook page and other platforms.

The programme was implemented to provide alternative accommodation for the CPL cricket carnival season.

The Tourism, Industry and Commerce Ministry and the GTA had urged Guyanese to take advantage of opportunities to provide B&B services to accommodate visitors in Guyana, with the projected demand for accommodation during the events.

This year’s cricket carnival commenced on September 16 and will end on October 2.

The local room availability and conference facilities were boosted with the opening of the US $100 million Pegasus Luxury Suites and Corporate Centre in July.

The 12-storey glass tower provides an additional 100 rooms to the current stock, in addition to the seven-storey office complex.

Guyana is hosting major matches of CPL, including the playoffs and finals. A host of activities are also being held for the premier cricket carnival, drawing visitors from around the world.

