Belladrum youths grateful for BIT programme

Beneficiaries of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) in Belladrum, Region Five, (Mahaica-Berbice) have expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Labour for the host of training opportunities made available.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with several youths who are benefitting from the programme.

Ophelia Peters, a mother of seven, is currently undergoing training in agro-processing. Peters told DPI that she is thankful for the opportunity. This is her first time being exposed to this type of training.

“The programme is great. My parents moved to Suriname, so I grew up mostly in Suriname and English is my second language […] The teachers are wonderful…. I have learnt a lot especially in agro-processing,” she said.

Twenty-two-year-old Jenese Jervis whose interest is in garment construction, related that when she heard the training was free of cost, she immediately grabbed the opportunity.

“Sewing was actually something that I wanted to do […] It’s a great initiative because it’s helping young people and older ones,” Jervis expressed.

Brian Nurse, a 16-year-old, who is receiving training in furniture making told DPI, “I feel nice that I want to come and learn something, so that I can go and open my own industrial technical department […] I feel grateful that I can learn something.”“I would say thank you for implementing the programme and I am very pleased,” Martha Ross an Information Technology trainee added.

Meanwhile, Quason Liverpool said he is more than grateful for the programme as it will assist him in growing his small business. He is receiving training in catering under the BIT programme.

“I’m learning a lot, it’s good for me. They’re (Ministry of Labour) doing a great job, and I believe in terms of getting young people and even people who dropped out from school or never had the opportunity to do something, help them to integrate well into society and fulfill their dreams and aspirations. So, it’s great! It’s great,” Liverpool pointed out.

The training is part of government’s overall effort to upskill Guyanese to prepare for the rapid development underway. It is for this reason, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, charged the trainees to ensure they complete the programmes successfully. He emphasised that all courses are important.

“The courses you have happening here, I think all of them are useful and important for people’s life,” Minister Hamilton highlighted.

Some 354 persons are currently undergoing training in various courses including agro-processing, garment construction, Information Technology, catering and furniture making. Fifty-three have enrolled at the Belladrum Secondary School including nine males and 44 females.

The government allocated $448.5 million in 2022 to advance the work of the Board of Industrial Training.

