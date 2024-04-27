Gov’t commissions new water systems at Karaudarnau, Awarewaunau, Rupunau

– ensuring sustainable supply for over 2000 resident

Due to prolonged dry spells, many water systems in Region Nine have depleted, prompting the government to expand water infrastructure to ensure a sustainable supply of potable water to communities.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing, and Water, Susan Rodrigues is currently in n the region commissioning expanded water systems to benefit approximately 2000 households in Karaudarnau, Awarewaunau, and Rupunau.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues along with the residents and technical officers from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) at the commissioning of the Karaudarnau water distribution system

The Kardaranau water supply system underwent a significant upgrade in 2023. With two drilled wells, elevated storage facilities, and an expanded distribution network, the system’s coverage was boosted to reach 80% of the village.

This included the installation of new distribution lines and elevated storage, enabling service connections for an additional 120 households, many of whom gained access for the first time.

The total investment for the new water system amounted to over $61 million.

The water supply system in Awarewaunau covers approximately 90% of the community, providing water to individual households as well as public buildings such as the school and health center.

Last year, GWI expanded the system to cover 95 per cent of the community, with the remaining 10% scattered across the outskirts.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues at the Awarewaunau water distribution system

The new well, drilled by D&R Construction for $15 million, and the distribution network, done by the GWI in-house team at $10 million, brought the total investment to $25 million.

Over at Rupunau Village, the water supply system has undergone a significant transformation to meet the community’s needs.

The new well, drilled for $12 million by C&H Construction, along with the distribution network constructed by Joshi Construction for $16 million, has been a game-changer, granting access to water for 90% of the population.

Minister Rodrigues explained that despite the challenges posed by the prolonged dry spells, the government continues to seek interventions in these communities to ensure the residents have a constant supply of potable water

The minister also took the opportunity to update the residents on major developments in the water sector over the past three years.

She emphasised that more than $3.4 billion has been invested in the Hinterland from August 2020 to the present. Some 75 new wells have been completed to provide service to more than 15,000 persons for the first time. This has resulted in access to water increasing from 45 per cent to 83 per cent in just three years.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues along with students and residents of Rupunau Village

It is projected that the percentage with access to water will increase to 93% by the end of 2024 with the completion of an investment program of $1.5 billion, which aims to complete a minimum of 40 new wells and expand many water supply systems.

“All communities much receive access to water by GWI network by 2025, that is the target we have set.

The United Nations have set a target that by 2023 every community must have access to water, but we will achieve that five years ahead. We have been making significant progress,” she underscored.

In Region Nine, $1.1 billion has been expended to provide water to 97 percent of the population.

According to the minister, “Region Nine of one of the most progressive regions.”

This year, new water systems will be constructed in villages across the region including Hiowa, Quatata, Kwatamang, Taushida, Pai Pang, Katoonarib, Aishalton, Potarinau, Fair View, and Yakarinta for a total sum of $200 million.

