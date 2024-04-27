28 Berbicians benefit from quality service training

The tourism and hospitality sector in Region Six will soon be boosted after 28 residents benefitted from first-time ‘Delivery of Quality Service Training’ over the past two days organised by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

The training was conducted by GTA’s Training and Tourism Development Officer, Chetnauth Persaud at the City Inn Hotel in Line Path on the Corentyne.

Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Training and Tourism Development Officer, Chetnauth Persaud

It focused comprehensively on the introduction to tourism, customer service, and cultural differences.

It is the GTA’s obligation to ensure that every region benefits from the various training that are being offered so that it can actively contribute to the growing tourism sector which is seeing an influx of visitors coming into the country.

Persaud explained that this training will determine what more needs to be done in both the upper and central Corentyne to make tourism and hospitality better within the region.

“We want to know what are the next programmes that we should bring. So, from this training, we will get an idea. In the pipeline, we have plans to do tour guide training and also first aid and CPR,” the development officer disclosed.

He added that these two training will be done within the next three to four months.

The development officer said that the training is necessary because there have recently been changes in the way tourism operations are happening across the country.

Persaud explaining to the trainees the various topics under ‘Delivery of Quality Service’

“We are seeing a massive change in the way how tour guides and tour operation businesses are happening right now. We see more and more people want to do things the right way and in a more professional manner,” Persaud asserted.

He noted that more businesses such as hotels, guest houses, eco-lodges, and resorts are becoming registered and licensed by the GTA. This is due to the realisation of how important tourism is in Guyana with the increase in activities that the country hosts each year.

As such, it is critical to have persons undergo the training so that they can become employed and businesses can continue to maintain the requirements and high standard of service that is outlined by the GTA and which meets those of international grading as well.

