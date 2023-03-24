Billions in infrastructure works ongoing in Georgetown

– Min Edghill conducts inspection

Billions of dollars in infrastructure improvements to roadways are currently being undertaken by the government through the Ministry of Public Works (MOPW), in the capital city, Georgetown.

Minster of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting the seawall beautification project

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill earlier Thursday, inspected the projects that are under construction in various parts of the city.

Minister Edghill also inspected ongoing works at ‘Blacka Bridge’ in Sophia

These include the Kingston Seawall Beautification Project, Independence Boulevard, construction of the ‘Safe Space’ along the Lamaha Corridor, a four-lane carriageway at Cemetery Road and road works at Delhi Street, Prashad Nagar.

The ‘safe space’ along the Lamaha Corridor is also taking shape.

Minister Edghill informed the Department of Public Information (DPI) that these are roll-over projects from last year, and the ministry is ensuring they are implemented at an accelerated pace, to benefit citizens.

Meanwhile,construction of the 1800 metres Independence Boulevard at Albouystonis progressing at an accelerated pace. Some $1.5 billion is being expended towards this project as well as Cemetery Road.

The four-lane carriage way at Cemetery Road.

He explained, “All three lots are progressing. The remaining encumbrances that are preventing them from working, most of them are being resolved as we speak. There’s full cooperation, that is being given to the ministry and to the contractors and that might be something that needs to be said because sometimes people only like to hear the storms, they don’t like to hear the quiet but things are happening.”

Works at the Independence Boulevard moving apace.

The project is also providing employment opportunities forresidents in that area.

“When President Ali visited to see the progress of the work, he on the spot initiated that some of the streets, the smaller streets, interlocking streets should be done. 12 of those concrete streets are currently under construction and that is being done by the people that live in the community,” he highlighted.

It is important to note that these are not all the projects that are being undertaken by the Public Works Ministry in Georgetown. The ministry will continue to develop and enhance its road projects all across Guyana in 2023.

Over $136 billion was set aside in budget 2023 to further advance transformative infrastructure projects nationwide.

